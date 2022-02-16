Inter State Oil Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, up 24.35% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter State Oil Carrier are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in December 2021 up 24.35% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021 down 132.12% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 down 25.75% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2020.
Inter State Oil shares closed at 26.45 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.97% returns over the last 6 months and 210.08% over the last 12 months.
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.67
|11.51
|9.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.67
|11.51
|9.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.46
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.26
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.62
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|10.12
|8.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.52
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.47
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.99
|1.21
|Interest
|0.30
|0.29
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.70
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|0.70
|1.05
|Tax
|0.57
|0.36
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|0.34
|0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|0.34
|0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.68
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.68
|1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.68
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.68
|1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited