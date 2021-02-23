Integ Fin Serv Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, down 67.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in December 2020 down 67.27% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 down 68.31% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020 down 67.9% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2019.

Integ Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.02 in December 2019.

Integ Fin Serv shares closed at 28.00 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)