Inspirisys Solu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.15 crore, down 10.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.15 crore in June 2022 down 10.46% from Rs. 99.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022 up 14.01% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 up 120% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 57.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 12 months.