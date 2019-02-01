Insilco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore, up 9.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore in December 2018 up 9.78% from Rs. 21.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2018 down 16.94% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2018 up 27.97% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2017.

Insilco shares closed at 19.70 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.16% returns over the last 6 months and -28.49% over the last 12 months.