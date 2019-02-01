Insilco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore, up 9.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Insilco are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore in December 2018 up 9.78% from Rs. 21.68 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2018 down 16.94% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2018 up 27.97% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2017.
Insilco shares closed at 19.70 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.16% returns over the last 6 months and -28.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|Insilco
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.80
|24.46
|21.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.80
|24.46
|21.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.61
|10.27
|8.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.05
|-0.13
|-0.94
|Power & Fuel
|9.53
|8.78
|7.22
|Employees Cost
|2.15
|2.19
|2.03
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.59
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.13
|4.81
|6.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.17
|-2.05
|-2.38
|Other Income
|1.72
|0.91
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-1.14
|-1.69
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-1.14
|-1.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.45
|-1.14
|-1.69
|Tax
|--
|-0.02
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|-1.12
|-1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|-1.12
|-1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|62.72
|62.72
|62.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.18
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited