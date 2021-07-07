Infosys to release Q1 FY22 results on July 14; revision in FY22 revenue guidance expected

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

IT major Infosys will release its earnings for the first quarter ended June 2021, on July 14.

Analysts expect the IT firm to report strong earnings growth during the quarter and to revise full-year revenue growth forecast upwards.

Following the earnings release around 3:45 pm on July 14, the press conference will be held on the same day at 4:30 pm.

Further, the company said it would conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:00 pm on the same day, where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions.

"We forecast sequential revenue growth rate of 4.5 percent in constant currency driven by higher billing days and seasonal strength, the ramp-up of large deals, and higher spending across all major verticals," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

The brokerage forecasts an EBIT margin decline of 30 bps due to lower utilization rates, higher subcontracting charges, and flow-through impact of higher attrition.

Kota expects Infosys to raise FY22 revenue growth guidance to 13-15 percent in constant currency terms from 12-14 percent earlier, while Prabhudas Lilladher expects the same to be revised to 14-16 percent.

Both the brokerage feels the company will maintain EBIT margin growth guidance at 22-24 percent.

"Infosys is strongly positioned with FY21 deal total contract value (TCV) at $14.1 billion with 66 percent net new deals. We expect strong pick up in TCV & strong commentary for the deal pipeline," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.