Inducto Stl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.38 crore, up 788.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.38 crore in December 2022 up 788.81% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 354.98% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 275% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Inducto Stl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Inducto Stl shares closed at 30.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.57% returns over the last 6 months and -13.79% over the last 12 months.