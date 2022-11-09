English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indraprastha Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.37 crore, up 22.1% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 284.37 crore in September 2022 up 22.1% from Rs. 232.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.13 crore in September 2022 up 108.25% from Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.99 crore in September 2022 up 74.18% from Rs. 25.83 crore in September 2021.

    Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2021.

    Close

    Indraprastha shares closed at 81.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.85% returns over the last 6 months and 9.05% over the last 12 months.

    Indraprastha Medical Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations284.37263.32232.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations284.37263.32232.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.4349.6747.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.7755.3260.70
    Depreciation9.859.708.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.57121.4399.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7527.2016.64
    Other Income1.390.770.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1427.9717.11
    Interest1.391.150.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.7526.8216.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.7526.8216.24
    Tax8.626.544.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.1320.2812.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.1320.2812.07
    Equity Share Capital91.6791.6791.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.742.211.32
    Diluted EPS2.742.211.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.742.211.32
    Diluted EPS2.742.211.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Indraprastha #Indraprastha Medical Corporation #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:10 pm