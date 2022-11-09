Indraprastha Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.37 crore, up 22.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.37 crore in September 2022 up 22.1% from Rs. 232.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.13 crore in September 2022 up 108.25% from Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.99 crore in September 2022 up 74.18% from Rs. 25.83 crore in September 2021.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2021.

Indraprastha shares closed at 81.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.85% returns over the last 6 months and 9.05% over the last 12 months.