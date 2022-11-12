English
    India Nippon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.39 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Nippon Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.39 crore in September 2022 up 17.58% from Rs. 158.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 18.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.23 crore in September 2022 down 4.23% from Rs. 25.30 crore in September 2021.

    India Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.98 in September 2021.

    India Nippon shares closed at 431.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.21% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.

    India Nippon Electricals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.39155.70158.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.39155.70158.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.37112.12107.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.170.21-0.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9218.9517.25
    Depreciation3.623.513.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.9614.8512.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.346.0618.02
    Other Income5.2720.714.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6126.7722.30
    Interest0.100.140.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.5126.6322.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.5126.6322.18
    Tax3.895.184.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6221.4518.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6221.4518.06
    Equity Share Capital11.3111.3111.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.359.487.98
    Diluted EPS7.359.487.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.359.487.98
    Diluted EPS7.359.487.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:10 pm