Indbank Merchan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in December 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 down 42.48% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 down 34.63% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

Indbank Merchan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2021.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 29.55 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.39% returns over the last 6 months and 21.86% over the last 12 months.