Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.25 crore, down 0.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 304.25 crore in March 2023 down 0.78% from Rs. 306.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.08 crore in March 2023 up 60.81% from Rs. 61.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2023 up 29.41% from Rs. 57.90 crore in March 2022.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 71.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.98% returns over the last 6 months and 28.36% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|304.25
|312.69
|306.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|304.25
|312.69
|306.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|157.21
|164.77
|177.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.84
|-3.72
|1.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|21.53
|8.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.59
|33.22
|26.94
|Depreciation
|9.29
|15.39
|81.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.58
|43.11
|56.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.43
|38.37
|-45.12
|Other Income
|10.21
|8.36
|21.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.64
|46.73
|-23.91
|Interest
|21.82
|22.38
|23.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|43.81
|24.35
|-47.40
|Exceptional Items
|-26.65
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.16
|24.35
|-47.40
|Tax
|41.17
|-3.27
|14.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.01
|27.62
|-61.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.01
|27.62
|-61.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.08
|-0.12
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.08
|27.50
|-61.45
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|59.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.08
|4.65
|-10.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.08
|4.65
|-10.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.08
|4.65
|-10.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.08
|4.65
|-10.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited