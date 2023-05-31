English
    Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.25 crore, down 0.78% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 304.25 crore in March 2023 down 0.78% from Rs. 306.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.08 crore in March 2023 up 60.81% from Rs. 61.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2023 up 29.41% from Rs. 57.90 crore in March 2022.

    Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 71.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.98% returns over the last 6 months and 28.36% over the last 12 months.

    Ind-Swift Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.25312.69306.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations304.25312.69306.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.21164.77177.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.84-3.721.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.3121.538.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.5933.2226.94
    Depreciation9.2915.3981.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.5843.1156.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.4338.37-45.12
    Other Income10.218.3621.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6446.73-23.91
    Interest21.8222.3823.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.8124.35-47.40
    Exceptional Items-26.65----
    P/L Before Tax17.1624.35-47.40
    Tax41.17-3.2714.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.0127.62-61.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.0127.62-61.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.08-0.12--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-24.0827.50-61.45
    Equity Share Capital59.0959.0959.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.084.65-10.40
    Diluted EPS-4.084.65-10.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.084.65-10.40
    Diluted EPS-4.084.65-10.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift Laboratories #Ind-Swift Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm