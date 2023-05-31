Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.25 crore, down 0.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.25 crore in March 2023 down 0.78% from Rs. 306.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.08 crore in March 2023 up 60.81% from Rs. 61.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2023 up 29.41% from Rs. 57.90 crore in March 2022.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 71.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.98% returns over the last 6 months and 28.36% over the last 12 months.