IGL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,761.85 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,761.85 crore in June 2023 up 17.78% from Rs. 3,193.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 521.99 crore in June 2023 up 8.47% from Rs. 481.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 688.04 crore in June 2023 up 6.14% from Rs. 648.25 crore in June 2022.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.87 in June 2022.

IGL shares closed at 494.30 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.33% returns over the last 6 months and 33.99% over the last 12 months.