    IGL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,761.85 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,761.85 crore in June 2023 up 17.78% from Rs. 3,193.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 521.99 crore in June 2023 up 8.47% from Rs. 481.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 688.04 crore in June 2023 up 6.14% from Rs. 648.25 crore in June 2022.

    IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.87 in June 2022.

    IGL shares closed at 494.30 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.33% returns over the last 6 months and 33.99% over the last 12 months.

    Indraprastha Gas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,761.853,687.183,193.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,761.853,687.183,193.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,332.382,794.072,172.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.67-1.55-2.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.8446.6848.08
    Depreciation98.9393.7785.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses734.58381.70357.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax543.45372.51531.84
    Other Income45.6665.4430.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax589.11437.95562.58
    Interest2.372.552.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax586.74435.40560.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax586.74435.40560.23
    Tax148.34105.65139.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities438.40329.75420.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period438.40329.75420.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates83.5967.7660.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates521.99397.51481.24
    Equity Share Capital140.00140.00140.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.465.686.87
    Diluted EPS7.465.686.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.465.686.87
    Diluted EPS7.465.686.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 12:44 pm

