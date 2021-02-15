MARKET NEWS

IFCI Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 400.18 crore, down 18.01% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

Net Sales at Rs 400.18 crore in December 2020 down 18.01% from Rs. 488.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 740.17 crore in December 2020 down 336.11% from Rs. 313.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 601.43 crore in December 2020 down 277.79% from Rs. 338.28 crore in December 2019.

IFCI shares closed at 9.00 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 57.89% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations400.18662.10488.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations400.18662.10488.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.5519.6821.80
Depreciation6.647.357.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies979.82--182.41
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.03511.61-53.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-608.86123.46330.02
Other Income0.790.890.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-608.07124.35330.50
Interest275.81285.99345.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-883.88-161.64-15.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-883.88-161.64-15.17
Tax-143.71-89.06-328.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-740.17-72.58313.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-740.17-72.58313.48
Equity Share Capital1,895.991,895.991,695.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.90-0.381.85
Diluted EPS-3.90-0.381.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.90-0.381.85
Diluted EPS-3.90-0.381.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #IFCI #Results
first published: Feb 15, 2021 10:33 am

