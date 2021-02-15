IFCI Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 400.18 crore, down 18.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 400.18 crore in December 2020 down 18.01% from Rs. 488.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 740.17 crore in December 2020 down 336.11% from Rs. 313.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 601.43 crore in December 2020 down 277.79% from Rs. 338.28 crore in December 2019.

IFCI shares closed at 9.00 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 57.89% over the last 12 months.