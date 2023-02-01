IDFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in December 2022 down 7.22% from Rs. 31.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 52.6% from Rs. 14.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2022 up 9.06% from Rs. 22.97 crore in December 2021.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

