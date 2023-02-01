English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IDFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in December 2022 down 7.22% from Rs. 31.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 52.6% from Rs. 14.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2022 up 9.06% from Rs. 22.97 crore in December 2021.

    IDFC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.1511.0731.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.1511.0731.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.240.202.56
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.66---0.52
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.182.086.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.058.7722.94
    Other Income-0.029.08--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0317.8522.94
    Interest--1.701.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.0316.1521.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.0316.1521.77
    Tax2.691.927.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3414.2314.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3414.2314.64
    Equity Share Capital1,599.221,597.231,596.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.090.09
    Diluted EPS0.140.090.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.090.09
    Diluted EPS0.140.090.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited