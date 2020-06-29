App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | With its decent dividend yield and reasonable valuation is ITC a win for investors?

In such an overheated equity market, if there is any frontline large company offering value at the current price, it is ITC

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the market seeing a huge rally from its bottom in March, most stocks are now trading at full or stretched valuations. In such an overheated equity market, if there is any frontline large company offering value at the current price, it is ITC.

The company is trading at a reasonable valuation (perhaps the cheapest in FMCG space) and offers a good dividend yield as well. Despite the taxation risks to its cigarette business, the stock scores on margin of safety. Is it a win all for investors?

Watch the video to find out.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #Business #Ideas For Profit #ITC #stocks

