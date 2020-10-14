Ideas For Profit | Wipro Q2 review: Can better margins, share buyback, and strong guidance help company match top IT deck?

Moneycontrol had recommended Wipro in July at a price of Rs 225 as a probable turnaround candidate, banking on a new CEO, amid strong tailwinds for technology.

This call has gone well for investors, with the stock generating a return of 67 percent in the past three months outperforming the Nifty return of 12 percent and IT Index return of 44 percent.

The progress report so far is encouraging in terms of the performance of Q2 FY21 and outlook for the quarters ahead. But is there more steam left?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the second-quarter performance of the company and whether it can match the top IT deck with its better margins, a share buyback, and strong Q3 guidance.