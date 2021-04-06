eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | Will IFGL Refractories give good value in returns as demand for steel revives globally? A strong recovery in demand has turned our eyes into the refractory segment and IFGL Refractories, a manufacturer of special refractories for the steel industry, had reported the highest ever sales, EBITDA and Profit After Tax for the December quarter in FY21. In this edition of Ideas For Profit, we picked up IFGL to assess how much value it holds as a stock for future investments.