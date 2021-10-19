business Ideas For Profit | Will Devyani International's expansion strategies make the stock worth a taste? Devyani International Ltd is set to gain from the easing of COVID restrictions in India. With an improving scale of operations and margin profile, the company is expected to break even in FY23. At the current market price, the stock is trading at about 27x FY23 projected estimates. Here's why MC Pro recommends investors to add the stock to the portfolio.