business

Ideas For Profit | Why Shakti Pumps can yield returns despite pressure on margins & revenue

Shakti Pumps has seen a strong recovery in earnings from a negative EPS of Rs 7.7 in FY20 to Rs 41/share in FY21. This also reflect in its share price, which jumped from a low of around Rs 120 levels in March 2020 to currently at Rs 700 per share. Considering that the earnings remain stable and revenue visibility is high, the stock still offers good opportunity. Here’s why.

