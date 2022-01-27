MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Why Polycab India is the top stock pick from consumer durable sector

Polycab India has been MC Pro’s top conviction pick from the consumer durable sector for a very long time. A major part of the stock re-rating has already played out, but the prevailing market cap of Polycab is relatively small in the context of the overall opportunity size in the consumer durables and electrical industry. Here’s why

