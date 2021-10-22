business Ideas For Profit | Why investors should buy TVS Motor stock despite commodity price inflation Despite significant challenges due to commodity-linked raw material prices, TVS Motor has been able to post a QoQ growth of 106 percent in its EBITDA, which came in at Rs 563 crore -- highest ever quarterly number. EBITDA margins also expanded by 307 bps as a result of rich product mix, aggressive cost-reduction measures and price hikes undertaken by the company.