business Ideas For Profit | Why Equitas Small Finance Bank has a re-rating potential Equitas Small Finance Bank has been trading flat in the past three months. On the ground, growth seems to be picking up, the strong liability profile is gaining traction impressively, and with broad-based normalisation of economic activities, asset quality worries are reducing, especially for Equitas that has a book loaded with secured assets. Given all this, is it the right time to own the stock? Watch the video to find out.