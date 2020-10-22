172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-ultratech-records-robust-revenue-profit-growth-heres-how-investors-should-play-the-stock-5997351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | UltraTech records robust revenue, profit growth: Here's how investors should play the stock

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells investors how they should play the cement maker stock post its outstanding earnings amid market disruptions.

Moneycontrol News

The quarterly results of UltraTech underline two things -- the strength of the brand and the execution capabilities of the management.  The company has made encouraging strides in mitigating the market pressures caused by the pandemic, while also driving savings from tighter expense control. The strengths of the business were clearly visible in the top line and bottom line.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells investors how they should play the cement maker stock post its outstanding earnings amid market disruptions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 03:23 pm

