eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | TCS Q3: Is it time to look beyond valuation, and focus on earnings opportunity? TCS is more a stock to 'buy on any decline' rather than 'sell on a rally' – that’s the big message from the bellwether's strong Q3 performance. So, what has helped the Indian IT behemoth turn the corner and return on the growth track and are there still any worry points? Let's find out in this edition of Ideas For Profit.