Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Is the Indian Energy Exchange's long-term story still compelling?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether the Indian Energy Exchange still remains a compelling long-term story.

Moneycontrol News

In May, when markets were still very weak, Moneycontrol recommended Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) at around Rs 160 on the back of its extremely high-quality business and attractive valuation.

Since then, the stock has moved up by close to 30 percent to current levels of Rs 206 a share.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether the Indian Energy Exchange still remains a compelling long-term story.
