Ideas For Profit | Is growing demand for personal hygiene products a game-changer for Galaxy Surfactants?

Galaxy Surfactants, the leading oleochemical maker, posted a relatively steady quarter with positive volume growth and improving margin profile. The company with its range of products which find applications in the Home and Personal Care (HPC) category is seen as a key beneficiary of the surge in demand for personal and household hygiene needs.

As a leading market share in the domestic surfactant market and a high proportion of revenue exposure to MNCs (55 percent of sales), the company merits attention due to relatively better earnings visibility in the Chemicals space. Having said that heightened competitive intensity, uncertain environment for both demand & supply and a long drawn phase of downtrading/lower discretionary spending comes up as key risks to watch.

Watch the video to find out if it is worthy of being kept on your radar as a key beneficiary of growing demand in hygiene products.