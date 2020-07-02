App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | ICICI Securities: Could COVID-19 prove beneficial?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains what propels us to consider ICICI Securities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The drastic fall in equity markets with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent dazzling rise has facilitated the addition of new retail investors and traders. The most obvious beneficiary of this trend is the broking business.

As per data from the depository, around a million new demat accounts were opened in March and April. Obviously, brokers too have seen a swell of new account openings while much of the economy was into lockdown.

This makes us look at ICICI Securities (I-Sec), India’s second-largest broker with around 10 percent active client market share as at end-March.

But the broking business is facing multiple challenges such as increasing competition, the emergence of low/zero cost brokers, and falling broking yields.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains what propels us to consider ICICI Securities.
