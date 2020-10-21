172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-heres-what-makes-hindustan-zinc-a-promising-investment-bet-5992961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Here's what makes Hindustan Zinc a promising investment bet

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra breaks down Q2 performance of the company and factors that make it a promising investment bet

Moneycontrol News

Unlike street apprehensions, recovery in steel sector demand and prices has led to a sharp recovery in the zinc market and realisation per tonne. This is reflecting in the financial performance of companies like Hindustan Zinc, with strong growth in revenue and profitability.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra breaks down Q2 performance of the company and factors that make it a promising investment bet.
