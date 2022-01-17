business Ideas For Profit | HDFC Bank: Strong Q3 result on lower provisions; Can stock bounce back in 2022? Given the ROA of over 2 percent and ROE of around 16-19 percent, we believe HDFC Bank’s valuation can revert to historical mean levels, which along with earnings growth can lead to a meaningful upside in the stock price over the next year. Watch the video to find out why HDFC Bank may prove to be a dark horse in 2022.