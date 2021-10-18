business Ideas For Profit | HDFC Bank reports healthy Q2 results; Will the stock’s underperformance reverse? MC Pro sees HDFC Bank’s promising growth outlook to outweigh near-term concerns on margins and uptick in the restructured book. Given ROA of above 1.9 percent and ROE of around 16-19 percent, we believe valuations can revert to above historical mean levels, which along with earnings growth can lead to meaningful upside in the stock price over the next year. Here’s why.