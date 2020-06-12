App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Has COVID -19 caused irreversible damage to multiplex operators PVR, Inox?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra sheds light on the damage that COVID-19 might have caused to multiplex operators

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Multiplex operators – PVR and Inox Leisure- are the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the footfalls had started to recede from February due to the lean season with no blockbuster movie releases, the health scare and subsequent closure of multiplexes following nationwide lockdown since around mid- March dented their business and financial performance.

The quarter gone by was one of the toughest quarters the film exhibitors has seen in many years. Both the leading players reported a loss despite being operational for almost the entire quarter barring 12-18 business days. And the worst isn’t yet over. The first-quarter earnings of FY21 will be nastiest as multiplexes were shut for the entire quarter.

Will the magic of big-screen vanish post-COVID?  Will OTT’s push theatres into extinction? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra answers these questions and more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Covid-19 pandemic #financial performance #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #multiplexes #PVR & Inox #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Electronics makers seek relaxation in production volume rules to avail Rs 41,000 crore in incentives

Electronics makers seek relaxation in production volume rules to avail Rs 41,000 crore in incentives

Mumbai braces for monsoon diseases amid strain of a pandemic

Mumbai braces for monsoon diseases amid strain of a pandemic

SC pulls up Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal over COVID-19 management

SC pulls up Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal over COVID-19 management

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.