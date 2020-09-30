Ideas For Profit | Engineers India: Do historically low valuations, healthy cash on books make it a good bet?

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many companies stressed and the market has completely lost faith in them - a typical situation seen in the last many cycles.

One of the companies that caught our attention here is Engineers India. The stock has fallen below the valuations seen in the last several depressed cycles. It is currently quoting similar to the valuation seen during the 2008-09 down cycle.

Engineers

India shares.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether it is a good time for investors to look at the