Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Engineers India: Do historically low valuations, healthy cash on books make it a good bet?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether low valuations and hefty cash balance make Engineers India an attractive bet.

Moneycontrol News

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many companies stressed and the market has completely lost faith in them - a typical situation seen in the last many cycles.

One of the companies that caught our attention here is Engineers India. The stock has fallen below the valuations seen in the last several depressed cycles. It is currently quoting similar to the valuation seen during the 2008-09 down cycle.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether it is a good time for investors to look at the Engineers India shares.
