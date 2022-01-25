MARKET NEWS

English
business

Ideas For Profit | Axis Bank: All set to close valuation gap with private sector peers

Though Axis Bank’s stock has underperformed both the Nifty and the Bank Nifty in the past three months, we see it as a long-term winner that stands to close the valuation discount with peers. Current market turmoil provides an opportunity to add this fundamentally strong stock. Here’s why.

