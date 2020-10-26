Ideas For Profit | Atul Industries Q2: What does the strong operational show indicate?

The second quarterly results of India Inc is expected to provide evidence of a popular hypothesis of a K-shaped recovery in the economy.

Strong operational result for integrated chemicals manufacturer Atul Industries brings a case that it may not only recover faster but also gain market share in the process. On the other hand, its microcap subsidiary Amal may have to grapple with volatility in basic chemicals.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the Q2 performance of Atul Industries and its microcap subsidiary Amal and the road ahead for the stocks.