HUDCO Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,888.49 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,888.49 crore in March 2020 up 28.05% from Rs. 1,474.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 440.96 crore in March 2020 up 86.55% from Rs. 236.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,736.15 crore in March 2020 up 30.29% from Rs. 1,332.51 crore in March 2019.

HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2019.

HUDCO shares closed at 27.90 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.85% returns over the last 6 months and -30.08% over the last 12 months.