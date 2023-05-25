English
    HOEC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.09 crore, up 314.84% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.09 crore in March 2023 up 314.84% from Rs. 42.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.65 crore in March 2023 up 491.95% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.69 crore in March 2023 up 525.85% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022.

    HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2022.

    HOEC shares closed at 176.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.73% returns over the last 6 months and 11.63% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.09169.8342.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.09169.8342.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.06-16.081.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.330.09
    Depreciation22.5621.7910.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.45105.9519.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.9057.8310.17
    Other Income4.231.741.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.1359.5711.59
    Interest7.1612.164.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.9747.407.29
    Exceptional Items---12.22-34.37
    P/L Before Tax109.9735.18-27.08
    Tax3.46-1.410.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.5036.59-27.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.5036.59-27.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.150.750.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.6537.34-27.21
    Equity Share Capital132.26132.26132.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.062.82-2.06
    Diluted EPS8.062.82-2.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.062.82-2.06
    Diluted EPS8.062.85-2.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Oil Exploration Company #HOEC #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    May 25, 2023