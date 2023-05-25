HOEC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.09 crore, up 314.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.09 crore in March 2023 up 314.84% from Rs. 42.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.65 crore in March 2023 up 491.95% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.69 crore in March 2023 up 525.85% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022.

HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2022.

HOEC shares closed at 176.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.73% returns over the last 6 months and 11.63% over the last 12 months.