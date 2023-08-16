English
    HOEC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 167.61 crore, up 87.44% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.61 crore in June 2023 up 87.44% from Rs. 89.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.07 crore in June 2023 up 104.24% from Rs. 32.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.43 crore in June 2023 up 104.34% from Rs. 47.19 crore in June 2022.

    HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2022.

    HOEC shares closed at 237.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.02% returns over the last 6 months and 40.59% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.61175.0989.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.61175.0989.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.87-37.06-7.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.240.20
    Depreciation20.0622.5613.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.1276.4551.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.13112.9032.01
    Other Income6.244.231.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.37117.1333.63
    Interest9.207.161.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.17109.9731.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.17109.9731.96
    Tax1.533.460.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.63106.5031.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.63106.5031.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.440.150.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates66.07106.6532.35
    Equity Share Capital132.26132.26132.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.008.062.45
    Diluted EPS5.008.062.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.008.062.45
    Diluted EPS5.008.062.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

