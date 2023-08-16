HOEC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 167.61 crore, up 87.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.61 crore in June 2023 up 87.44% from Rs. 89.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.07 crore in June 2023 up 104.24% from Rs. 32.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.43 crore in June 2023 up 104.34% from Rs. 47.19 crore in June 2022.

HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2022.

HOEC shares closed at 237.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.02% returns over the last 6 months and 40.59% over the last 12 months.