HMA Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 951.32 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 951.32 crore in June 2023 up 25.83% from Rs. 756.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.72 crore in June 2023 down 12.58% from Rs. 48.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.22 crore in June 2023 down 10.63% from Rs. 68.50 crore in June 2022.

HMA Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.29 in June 2022.

HMA Agro shares closed at 624.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)