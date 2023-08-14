English
    HMA Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 951.32 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HMA Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 951.32 crore in June 2023 up 25.83% from Rs. 756.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.72 crore in June 2023 down 12.58% from Rs. 48.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.22 crore in June 2023 down 10.63% from Rs. 68.50 crore in June 2022.

    HMA Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.29 in June 2022.

    HMA Agro shares closed at 624.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)

    HMA Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations951.32880.97756.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations951.32880.97756.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials782.70730.12556.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.56-25.0763.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.725.204.74
    Depreciation1.101.600.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.55118.0685.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6951.0744.55
    Other Income9.42-1.1623.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1249.9267.62
    Interest3.053.001.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.0746.9165.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.0746.9165.74
    Tax14.3511.8416.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.7235.0848.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.7235.0848.87
    Equity Share Capital50.0847.5147.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves479.65--369.01
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.987.3810.29
    Diluted EPS8.987.3810.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.987.3810.29
    Diluted EPS8.987.3810.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:22 pm

