    Hitech Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.07 crore, down 14.06% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitech Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 121.07 crore in December 2022 down 14.06% from Rs. 140.87 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2022 down 77.4% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2022 down 25.82% from Rs. 19.17 crore in December 2021.
    Hitech Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.90 in December 2021.Hitech Corp shares closed at 209.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.26% over the last 12 months.
    Hitech Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.07160.71140.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.07160.71140.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.5197.8889.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.591.80-0.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.339.237.98
    Depreciation7.157.317.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6727.1125.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8217.3711.46
    Other Income0.240.430.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0717.8011.69
    Interest3.493.683.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.5714.127.77
    Exceptional Items----7.96
    P/L Before Tax3.5714.1215.73
    Tax0.903.633.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.6810.4911.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.6810.4911.84
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.566.116.90
    Diluted EPS1.566.116.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.566.116.90
    Diluted EPS1.566.116.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
