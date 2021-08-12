Hisar Metal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore, up 206.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore in June 2021 up 206.01% from Rs. 15.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021 up 332.43% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021 up 308% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2020.

Hisar Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in June 2020.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 127.50 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.94% returns over the last 6 months and 87.64% over the last 12 months.