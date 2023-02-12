English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hipolin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hipolin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 61.75% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Hipolin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.233.263.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.233.263.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.113.012.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.270.280.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-0.280.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.410.45
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.220.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.38-0.24
    Other Income0.110.130.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.25-0.18
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.26-0.19
    Exceptional Items0.03----
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.26-0.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.26-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.26-0.19
    Equity Share Capital3.133.133.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.84-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.84-0.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.84-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.84-0.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
