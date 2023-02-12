Hipolin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 61.75% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Hipolin shares closed at 60.35 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 12 months.