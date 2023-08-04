Hind Constr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,230.87 crore, up 26.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,230.87 crore in June 2023 up 26.54% from Rs. 972.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2023 up 112.57% from Rs. 150.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.75 crore in June 2023 up 52.82% from Rs. 113.04 crore in June 2022.

Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2022.

Hind Constr shares closed at 20.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.93% returns over the last 6 months and 59.23% over the last 12 months.