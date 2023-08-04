English
    Hind Constr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,230.87 crore, up 26.54% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,230.87 crore in June 2023 up 26.54% from Rs. 972.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2023 up 112.57% from Rs. 150.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.75 crore in June 2023 up 52.82% from Rs. 113.04 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2022.

    Hind Constr shares closed at 20.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.93% returns over the last 6 months and 59.23% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Construction Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,230.871,844.76972.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,230.871,844.76972.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.92250.74242.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.0483.2980.96
    Depreciation18.1518.8820.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses775.841,299.63548.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.92192.2281.45
    Other Income17.6819.3411.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.60211.5692.87
    Interest134.89145.53243.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.7166.03-150.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.7166.03-150.25
    Tax0.76-0.180.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.9566.21-150.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.9566.21-150.76
    Equity Share Capital151.31151.31151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.44-1.00
    Diluted EPS0.130.44-1.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.44-1.00
    Diluted EPS0.130.44-1.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

