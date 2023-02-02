English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hind Constr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,034.80 crore, down 23.81% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,034.80 crore in December 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 2,670.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 257.85 crore in December 2022 down 500.2% from Rs. 64.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 107.12 crore in December 2022 down 125.54% from Rs. 419.37 crore in December 2021.

    Hindustan Construction Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,034.802,498.782,670.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,034.802,498.782,670.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials266.68250.22241.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.58-11.07-22.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost213.04209.47232.36
    Depreciation31.9832.0146.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,693.671,695.511,825.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-150.99322.64347.57
    Other Income11.8916.3725.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-139.10339.01372.76
    Interest235.63247.74285.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-374.7391.2787.71
    Exceptional Items31.04223.30--
    P/L Before Tax-343.69314.5787.71
    Tax-80.35-5.6422.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-263.34320.2165.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.59-2.83--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-262.75317.3865.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.901.65-0.85
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-257.85319.0364.43
    Equity Share Capital151.31151.31151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.712.110.43
    Diluted EPS-1.712.110.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.712.110.43
    Diluted EPS-1.712.110.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited