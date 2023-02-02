Hind Constr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,034.80 crore, down 23.81% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,034.80 crore in December 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 2,670.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 257.85 crore in December 2022 down 500.2% from Rs. 64.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 107.12 crore in December 2022 down 125.54% from Rs. 419.37 crore in December 2021.
Hind Constr shares closed at 18.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.31% returns over the last 6 months and 15.87% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Construction Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,034.80
|2,498.78
|2,670.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,034.80
|2,498.78
|2,670.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|266.68
|250.22
|241.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.58
|-11.07
|-22.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|213.04
|209.47
|232.36
|Depreciation
|31.98
|32.01
|46.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,693.67
|1,695.51
|1,825.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-150.99
|322.64
|347.57
|Other Income
|11.89
|16.37
|25.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-139.10
|339.01
|372.76
|Interest
|235.63
|247.74
|285.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-374.73
|91.27
|87.71
|Exceptional Items
|31.04
|223.30
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-343.69
|314.57
|87.71
|Tax
|-80.35
|-5.64
|22.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-263.34
|320.21
|65.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.59
|-2.83
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-262.75
|317.38
|65.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.90
|1.65
|-0.85
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-257.85
|319.03
|64.43
|Equity Share Capital
|151.31
|151.31
|151.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|2.11
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|2.11
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|2.11
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|2.11
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited