Hind Constr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,034.80 crore, down 23.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,034.80 crore in December 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 2,670.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 257.85 crore in December 2022 down 500.2% from Rs. 64.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 107.12 crore in December 2022 down 125.54% from Rs. 419.37 crore in December 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 18.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.31% returns over the last 6 months and 15.87% over the last 12 months.