Hexaware Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,576.10 crore, up 6.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,576.10 crore in September 2020 up 6.4% from Rs. 1,481.35 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.70 crore in September 2020 down 11.44% from Rs. 183.71 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.12 crore in September 2020 up 5.02% from Rs. 258.16 crore in September 2019.

Hexaware Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.16 in September 2019.

Hexaware Tech shares closed at 470.25 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 62.60% returns over the last 6 months and 38.55% over the last 12 months.