    Hester Bio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.85 crore, up 73.3% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.85 crore in June 2023 up 73.3% from Rs. 50.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2023 up 47.91% from Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.51 crore in June 2023 up 47.01% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2022.

    Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 7.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2022.

    Hester Bio shares closed at 1,706.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.83% returns over the last 6 months and -29.01% over the last 12 months.

    Hester Biosciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.8567.3050.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.8567.3050.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.2215.2111.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.4312.672.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.52-7.54-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.0014.4611.85
    Depreciation5.405.375.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3220.8317.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.966.312.37
    Other Income1.153.193.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.119.505.49
    Interest2.571.371.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.548.123.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.548.123.89
    Tax2.202.711.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.345.421.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.345.421.99
    Minority Interest-0.84-1.180.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.370.301.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.874.533.97
    Equity Share Capital8.518.518.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.896.724.19
    Diluted EPS7.896.724.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.896.724.19
    Diluted EPS7.896.724.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

