Hercules Hoists Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.47 crore, up 55.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.47 crore in March 2023 up 55.49% from Rs. 30.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.95 crore in March 2023 up 11725.14% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 299.48% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 26.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 245.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.25% returns over the last 6 months and 87.24% over the last 12 months.