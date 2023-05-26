English
    Hercules Hoists Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.47 crore, up 55.49% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hercules Hoists are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.47 crore in March 2023 up 55.49% from Rs. 30.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.95 crore in March 2023 up 11725.14% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 299.48% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

    Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 26.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

    Hercules Hoists shares closed at 245.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.25% returns over the last 6 months and 87.24% over the last 12 months.

    Hercules Hoists
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.4735.7130.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.4735.7130.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.3920.6619.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.29-1.85-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.244.704.19
    Depreciation0.971.010.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.297.097.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.294.10-1.03
    Other Income3.416.742.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.7010.841.30
    Interest0.160.160.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.5410.681.30
    Exceptional Items86.96----
    P/L Before Tax93.5110.681.30
    Tax8.551.830.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.958.860.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.958.860.72
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.552.770.22
    Diluted EPS26.552.770.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.552.770.22
    Diluted EPS26.552.770.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 10:23 pm