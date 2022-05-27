Hercules Hoists Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.53 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.53 crore in March 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 28.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 72.39% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022 down 43.36% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2021.

Hercules Hoists EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2021.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 131.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and 3.43% over the last 12 months.