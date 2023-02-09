Hercules Hoists Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.71 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2022 up 63.48% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 up 75.04% from Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2021.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2021.

Read More

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 206.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.40% returns over the last 6 months and 24.26% over the last 12 months.