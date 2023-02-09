English
    Hercules Hoists Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.71 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hercules Hoists are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2022 up 63.48% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 up 75.04% from Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2021.

    Hercules Hoists
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7136.6328.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7136.6328.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.6623.7217.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.85-2.68-0.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.704.133.73
    Depreciation1.011.050.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.096.955.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.103.451.58
    Other Income6.746.134.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.849.586.15
    Interest0.160.170.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.689.416.14
    Exceptional Items---0.73--
    P/L Before Tax10.688.676.14
    Tax1.831.480.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.867.205.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.867.205.42
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.251.69
    Diluted EPS2.772.251.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.251.69
    Diluted EPS2.772.251.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited