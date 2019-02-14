HDIL Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 222.06 crore, up 124.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.06 crore in December 2018 up 124.08% from Rs. 99.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.71 crore in December 2018 up 3.96% from Rs. 18.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.79 crore in December 2018 down 18.11% from Rs. 123.08 crore in December 2017.

HDIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2017.

HDIL shares closed at 22.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -58.44% over the last 12 months.