    HBL Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 467.43 crore, up 46.21% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 467.43 crore in June 2023 up 46.21% from Rs. 319.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.73 crore in June 2023 up 158.24% from Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.64 crore in June 2023 up 110.6% from Rs. 38.29 crore in June 2022.

    HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2022.

    HBL Power shares closed at 219.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 113.13% returns over the last 6 months and 161.42% over the last 12 months.

    HBL Power Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations467.43402.61319.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations467.43402.61319.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials258.32262.54178.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods---3.660.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.46-10.4718.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.4629.3625.04
    Depreciation9.5010.018.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.2080.0862.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.4234.7626.72
    Other Income2.735.083.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.1439.8430.01
    Interest2.082.550.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.0737.2929.14
    Exceptional Items0.01-1.15-0.13
    P/L Before Tax69.0736.1429.01
    Tax17.571.209.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.5134.9419.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.5134.9419.98
    Minority Interest----0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.22-0.14-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.7334.8020.03
    Equity Share Capital27.7227.7227.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.260.71
    Diluted EPS1.861.260.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.260.71
    Diluted EPS1.861.260.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

