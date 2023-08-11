HBL Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 467.43 crore, up 46.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 467.43 crore in June 2023 up 46.21% from Rs. 319.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.73 crore in June 2023 up 158.24% from Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.64 crore in June 2023 up 110.6% from Rs. 38.29 crore in June 2022.

HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2022.

HBL Power shares closed at 219.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 113.13% returns over the last 6 months and 161.42% over the last 12 months.