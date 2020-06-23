Harita Seating Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.86 crore, down 9.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.86 crore in March 2020 down 9.32% from Rs. 77.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020 down 75% from Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2020 down 53.87% from Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2019.

Harita Seating EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 13.01 in March 2019.

Harita Seating shares closed at 372.05 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -11.39% over the last 12 months.